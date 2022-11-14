Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 30,701 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of TEGNA worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 39.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 154.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,333. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

