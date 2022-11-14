My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 27.6% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $904,266.05 and $731,062.57 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.01687274 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014402 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000518 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.01764585 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

