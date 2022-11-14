Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 4.1 %

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $65.07. 25,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $265.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

