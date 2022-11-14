National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 140,528 shares.The stock last traded at $47.93 and had previously closed at $49.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

National Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National Bank by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Bank by 3,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 83.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

