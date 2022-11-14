National Bankshares Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.34. 228,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,090. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.86. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

