National Bankshares Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $12.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $8.11. 1,506,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
