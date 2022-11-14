National Bankshares Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $12.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $8.11. 1,506,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

