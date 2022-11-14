National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 637.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a report on Friday, November 4th.
National Express Group Price Performance
Shares of NXPGF opened at $1.90 on Monday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
Featured Stories
