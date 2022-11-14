National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

National Research Trading Down 2.6 %

National Research stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. National Research has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at National Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $1,833,561.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,420,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,341,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,070. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

