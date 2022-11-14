National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

