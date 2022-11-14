Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $2,433.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00119967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00231123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028945 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,850,280 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

