Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 2.1 %
Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.18. The company had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$8.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.31.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
