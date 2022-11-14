Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.18. The company had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$8.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

