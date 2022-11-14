Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NVCN opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

