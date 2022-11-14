NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 56.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $441,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.3 %

NRDS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. 488,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $950.73 million and a P/E ratio of -30.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NerdWallet

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

