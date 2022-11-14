Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $84.34 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00341735 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022699 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00120853 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00780243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00613302 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006040 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00233959 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
