NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Update

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 552,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $20.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Column Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
