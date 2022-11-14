NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,603 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. 81,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

