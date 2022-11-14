Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,638.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock remained flat at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

