Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

JWN stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

