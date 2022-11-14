North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stock Position Increased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

