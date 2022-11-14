Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 41.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Novartis

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.