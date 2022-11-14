Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $115.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.