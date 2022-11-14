Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,517 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.3% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Nutrien worth $377,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,109. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

