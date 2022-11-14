NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.67.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,046,406. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,519.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

