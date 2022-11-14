Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

