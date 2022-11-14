Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

