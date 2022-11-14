Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $80.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

