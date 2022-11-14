Nwam LLC Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 423.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.