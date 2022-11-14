Nwam LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

CHK opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

