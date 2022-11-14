Nwam LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

