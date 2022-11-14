Nwam LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

