NXM Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.69 or 0.00243753 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $268.34 million and $13,164.19 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.93797008 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,061.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

