Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,122.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,122.00.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($6.85) to GBX 420 ($4.84) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $9.30 on Monday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.