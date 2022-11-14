Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

Shares of ODYY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Odyssey Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64.

Get Odyssey Health alerts:

About Odyssey Health

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.