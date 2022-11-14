OMNIQ (OMQS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 814.80%.

OMQS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

