OMNIQ (OMQS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.
OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 814.80%.
OMQS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
