OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.00

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

OCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.70.

OCX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

