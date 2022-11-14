Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,547. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$101.61. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

