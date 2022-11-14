onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.27

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 189423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.02.

onsemi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

