onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.27

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 189423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

