Ontology Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $144.81 million and $18.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.81 or 0.07497318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

