Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $10.63 on Monday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

