OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

