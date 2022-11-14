OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ OHAA remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Monday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $305,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.