Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.9 %

Oragenics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

