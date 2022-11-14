O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Charles Francis Rogers Sells 1,300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

ORLY stock traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $824.92. 563,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,592. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,430,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

