Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Lowered by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,734 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.14% of Organon & Co. worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 25,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

