Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

