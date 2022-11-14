Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Osiris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.