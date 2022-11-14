Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of OSI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Osiris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
