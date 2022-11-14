Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.