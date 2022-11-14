Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,004 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Colony Bankcorp worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103,841 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

CBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

