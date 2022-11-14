Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,822,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,913 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.92. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Profire Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

