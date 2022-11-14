Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 794,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,711. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.44. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP An Hui purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,184.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $116,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

